Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Acquires 2,772 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.99. 293,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,745,447. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

