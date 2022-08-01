Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to Issue $0.39 Semi-annual Dividend

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3907 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Vale has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vale to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

VALE stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,548,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

