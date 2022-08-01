v.systems (VSYS) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.46 Million

v.systems (VSYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. v.systems has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $475,289.00 worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,556,406,137 coins and its circulating supply is 2,617,797,673 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

