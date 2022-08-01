USDX [Lighthouse] Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $75,344.75 and approximately $72.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,226.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00594199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00260462 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00043753 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000120 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001347 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00014028 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

