USDX [Lighthouse] Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $75,344.75 and approximately $72.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,226.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00594199 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00260462 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00043753 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004190 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001347 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00014028 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
