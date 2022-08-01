USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $28,280.00 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gilbert A. Fuller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $21,294.00.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of USNA stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.49. 1,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,171. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.72. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.49 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

