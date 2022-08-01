USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $28,280.00 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Gilbert A. Fuller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 20th, Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $21,294.00.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of USNA stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.49. 1,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,171. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.72. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.49 and a 12 month high of $103.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
USNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
