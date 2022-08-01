USA Compression Partners (USAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USAC stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 1.81.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -583.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 106,997 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 65,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

