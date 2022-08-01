USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Bought by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 26,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 29,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USAC. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USAC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.33. 1,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,107. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -583.33%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.