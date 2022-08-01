US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

US Ecology Price Performance

Shares of ECOL opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $48.09.

Institutional Trading of US Ecology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in US Ecology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth $946,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 447.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Further Reading

