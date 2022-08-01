UnMarshal (MARSH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $415,844.00

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $553,997.73 and approximately $415,844.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00626833 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016961 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 103.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00012673 BTC.
About UnMarshal
UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal.
