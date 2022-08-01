Universal Technical Institute (UTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 61.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

