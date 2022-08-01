Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.35

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Logistics to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Trading Up 9.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $871.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $523.86 million for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 498,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.