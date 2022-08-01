Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.13.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Unity Software from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE U opened at $37.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,905 shares of company stock worth $2,169,306. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

