United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $194.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. UBS Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

