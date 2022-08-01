Unification (FUND) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Unification (FUND) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Unification has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $24,591.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unification has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Unification coin can now be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,127.12 or 0.99994165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003899 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00130218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032650 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official website is unification.com. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unification Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

