Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Down 29.6% in July

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 82,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNCY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,546. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Unicycive Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.