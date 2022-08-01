UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target Raised to €14.80

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.71) to €12.20 ($12.45) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €11.60 ($11.84) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UniCredit from €19.50 ($19.90) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on UniCredit from €15.50 ($15.82) to €14.60 ($14.90) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.01.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit Stock Performance

UNCRY opened at $4.91 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.