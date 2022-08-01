Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $12.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.54.

NYSE UAA opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 517.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 346,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 290,299 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Under Armour by 9.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth $118,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Under Armour by 72.9% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 35,717 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Under Armour by 2,508.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

