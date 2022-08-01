Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 61,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,468,745 shares.The stock last traded at $17.56 and had previously closed at $17.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UMPQ. Truist Financial increased their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Umpqua Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Umpqua

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Umpqua

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 37,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,811 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth $26,859,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth $17,068,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,254,000 after purchasing an additional 847,312 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

