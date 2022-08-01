Ultiledger (ULT) Tops One Day Volume of $23,741.00

Ultiledger (ULT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $25.36 million and approximately $23,741.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,347.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003951 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00130858 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00032958 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
Ultiledger Coin Profile
Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.
Ultiledger Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
