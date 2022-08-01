Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 374.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,832,000 after acquiring an additional 42,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,400,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $5.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $394.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,386. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

