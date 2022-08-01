UBS Group Trims Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Target Price to $98.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $131.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.36.

NYSE:BXP opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.57. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

