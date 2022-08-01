UBS Group Lowers Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $70.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BOOT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.3 %

BOOT stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.47. 4,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,483. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,715.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $495,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Boot Barn by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 519,172 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after acquiring an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $24,268,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Boot Barn by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 157,669 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

