UBS Group Cuts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,285.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s current price.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,880.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,665.90.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded down $33.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,902.63. 14,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,954.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,157.56. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 98.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

