Ubex Hits Market Capitalization of $257,766.27 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $257,766.27 and approximately $46.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubex has traded up 120.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007911 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009729 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00226805 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

