U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.49

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.49 and last traded at $131.12, with a volume of 1229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

