U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.49

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.49 and last traded at $131.12, with a volume of 1229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.22.
U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.