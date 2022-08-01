U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

Shares of USAU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,033. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

In related news, Director Luke Anthony Norman bought 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $35,369.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,498.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

Featured Articles

