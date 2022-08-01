TurtleCoin Price Down 12.5% This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $450,936.59 and approximately $67,963.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,482,988,140 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

