TrustSwap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $814,133.00 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $22.70 million and $814,133.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000993 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.56 or 0.99991639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00130538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

