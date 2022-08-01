Truist Financial Lowers Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) to Hold

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

Insider Activity

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $684,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 45,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,303 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,911,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,644,000 after purchasing an additional 173,478 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,783,000 after purchasing an additional 101,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,014,000 after purchasing an additional 140,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

