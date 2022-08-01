Triumph Group (TGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Triumph Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.40-$0.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.40-0.60 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Triumph Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Triumph Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TGI stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.68. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

Several brokerages have commented on TGI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

