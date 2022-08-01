Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE TRN opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,633,000 after acquiring an additional 873,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 194.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 566,696 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 102.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 166,660 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 121,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 88,373 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

