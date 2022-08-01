TRAXIA (TM2) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00

TRAXIA (TM2) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One TRAXIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $22,240.45 and approximately $6.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
TRAXIA Profile
TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
TRAXIA Coin Trading
