TRAVA.FINANCE Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market cap of $359,656.07 and approximately $209,749.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00630340 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001746 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 669,668,175 coins.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading
