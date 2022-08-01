TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRU. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut TransUnion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.62.

TRU stock opened at $79.23 on Thursday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

