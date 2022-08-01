Traders Purchase High Volume of Otis Worldwide Put Options (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 43,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,696% compared to the average daily volume of 2,394 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $335,180,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $272,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

OTIS traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $78.70. 25,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,992. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.47.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.