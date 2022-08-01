TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 322.11, a quick ratio of 322.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $837.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,749,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,899,000 after purchasing an additional 90,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 440.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.