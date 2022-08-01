TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.25

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 1388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRMD shares. TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on TORM in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TORM Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.35 and a beta of -245.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. TORM had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.20 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in TORM by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TORM by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

