Tokenbox Price Tops $0.0053 (TBX)

Tokenbox (TBX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. Tokenbox has a market cap of $59,869.02 and approximately $12.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

