TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,055 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Onto Innovation worth $58,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,451,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 529,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 73,542 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 44,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 635,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $82.74. 417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,804. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

