TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 119,630 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 119,630 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank accounts for approximately 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Signature Bank worth $87,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,390,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,102. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SBNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

