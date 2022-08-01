TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,267 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Workiva worth $62,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,474. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

