TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,142,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 1.8% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $159,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Covea Finance bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WCN traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $131.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.32. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

