TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Cheniere Energy worth $65,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

LNG traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,894. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

