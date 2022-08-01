TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $54.74 Million Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of argenx worth $54,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in argenx by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in argenx by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,185,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Shares of ARGX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $364.34. 1,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.58. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.84. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $249.50 and a 1 year high of $387.89.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 538.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -18.71 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

