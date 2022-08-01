TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $108.48 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,500 shares during the quarter. Brunswick accounts for 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $108,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BC. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.58.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $108.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

