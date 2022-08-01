TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $80,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.10.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $351.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,936. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

