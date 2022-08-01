TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,700 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Bentley Systems worth $55,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,258,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $9,455,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,907. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.43, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.