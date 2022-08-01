TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221,673 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of WNS worth $66,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,266,000 after acquiring an additional 248,276 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in WNS by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in WNS by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in WNS by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 161,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,020 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of WNS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.73. 730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,206. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.68 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

