TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,725 shares during the quarter. Chemed makes up about 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Chemed worth $79,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Chemed by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock traded up $3.41 on Monday, hitting $484.50. 521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total transaction of $2,001,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,856 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,725.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,694 shares of company stock worth $3,843,616. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

