TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397,550 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $77,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,653,000 after buying an additional 435,033 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after buying an additional 406,020 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after buying an additional 386,395 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 836,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,928,000 after buying an additional 377,120 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after buying an additional 212,915 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,038.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.53. 9,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $96.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.25% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

